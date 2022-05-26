Harrison Ford Reveals First 'Indiana Jones 5' Image, Pays Tribute to John Williams

Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Thursday, giving us our first image from Indiana Jones 5. It shows Ford's legendary explorer on a rope bridge in a shadowy cave.

"So I'll be seeing you around campus," the actor said.

The movie comes out June 30, 2023.

Ford also congratulated composer John Williams on hitting 90 (his birthday was Feb. 8). Williams treated the audience by leading an orchestra in the first ever live performance of the Obi-Wan Kenobi show's theme ahead of the show's Disney Plus debut this Friday. He followed up with the Indiana Jones theme and the Imperial March (aka Darth Vader's theme).

At Celebration, Disney also revealed a trailer and release date for Star Wars spy series Andor, which hits Disney Plus in August, confirmed a February 2023 release date for The Mandalorian season 3. Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, which runs May 26-29.