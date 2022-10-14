Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Join MCU

Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is apparently making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a report from Slashfilm, the 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hurt portrayed Ross, a US Army general and later, US Secretary of State, in five Marvel films. He last appeared as Ross in 2021's Black Widow.

The Slashfilm report suggests Ford could play Ross in Marvel's "Thunderbolts" movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The cast for the film already includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah-John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie is about a new group of heroes, per Marvel, and will round out the MCU's Phase 5.

The report also notes Ford may make his debut as Ross in Captain America: New World Order, coming May 3, 2024.

Ford currently has some other notable projects in the works. He's starring in a fifth Indiana Jones movie and taking on his first TV regular role in Apple TV Plus' Shrinking.