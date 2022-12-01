'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Takes Marvel Back to Space

Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back. Here's the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel gave a look at the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during CCXP22 on Thursday., with various movies and Disney Plus TV shows in the pipeline. GotG Volume 3, once again directed by James Gunn, is the latest spacefaring adventure for the bickering misfits, following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The sci-fi action-comedy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone. British actor Will Poulter plays comic character Adam Warlock.

The film's release date is May 5, 2023 (delayed from a planned premiere way back in 2020). If you can't wait that long for your fix of Star-Lord and chums, the movie was filmed alongside a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney Plus, which began streaming in November.