Culture Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Revealed at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl delivers our latest look at the next Guardians movie.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-2-wallpaper
The Guardians of the Galaxy make it a trilogy in GotG 3.
Marvel

Chris Pratt and his ragtag cosmic rogues are back. Here's the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel gave a look at the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the Super Bowl. GotG Volume 3, once again directed by James Gunn, is the latest spacefaring adventure for the bickering misfits, following a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The sci-fi action-comedy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone. British actor Will Poulter plays comic character Adam Warlock.

The film's release date is May 5, 2023 (delayed from a planned premiere way back in 2020). 

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

