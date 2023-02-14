'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Super Bowl Trailer Hints at Rocket's Horrifying Origin

Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and his band of cosmic rogues are back, with the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropping during Sunday's Super Bowl. Billed as the final movie in the Guardians franchise (for now), it's part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 32nd MCU movie hits theaters on May 5, after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out this week.

Set to Rainbow's 1979 version of , Sunday's trailer shows Peter failing to get along with the time-displaced Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). He also tries flirting with her former baddy sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), which doesn't seem to go down well.

Main villain the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) says he's trying to "create the perfect society" in a stereotypical untrustworthy bad guy way. Some flashbacks suggest his torturous experiments transformed Rocket (Bradley Cooper) from an ordinary raccoon into a super intelligent, anthropomorphic space mercenary.

"He didn't want to make things perfect," says Rocket. "He just hated things the way they are."

We also see Drax (Dave Bautista) battling newly introduced cosmic character Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a stocky looking Groot (Vin Diesel) back to back with Peter in a shootout, Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) and our heroes bounding along in 2001: A Space Odyssey-style spacesuits.

The previous two Guardians of the Galaxy movies came out in 2014 and 2017, though the team showed up Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame since then. They also made a brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last year.

Marvel Studios

Director James Gunn helmed all of their solo adventures. Vol. 3 will likely be his final Marvel movie for a while, since he's now in charge of rival DC Studios.

The sci-fi action-comedy stars Pratt, Saldaña, Bautista, Diesel, Cooper, Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone. The previous trailer dropped back in December.