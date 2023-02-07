Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Hogwarts Legacy Review Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Introduces the Original Girl Gang

Paramount Plus' Rydell prequel goes back to school.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Grease is the word. Here's the first trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new series based on the iconic rock 'n' roll musical originally starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

This trailer gives us our first look at the Grease spinoff series. Set in 1954, it's a prequel that reveals how a collection of misfits united around the Pink Lady pledge: at all times to look cool, act cool and be cool.

Watch Grease on Paramount Plus
See at Paramount+

Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres on Paramount Plus on April 6. The musical show was originally intended for HBO Max under the tile Grease: Rydell High, but after a couple of years in development the renamed series wound up heading for Paramount's rival streaming service.

The show stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara as the ladies in pink jackets.

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos