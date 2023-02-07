'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Introduces the Original Girl Gang

Grease is the word. Here's the first trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new series based on the iconic rock 'n' roll musical originally starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

This trailer gives us our first look at the Grease spinoff series. Set in 1954, it's a prequel that reveals how a collection of misfits united around the Pink Lady pledge: at all times to look cool, act cool and be cool.

Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres on Paramount Plus on April 6. The musical show was originally intended for HBO Max under the tile Grease: Rydell High, but after a couple of years in development the renamed series wound up heading for Paramount's rival streaming service.

The show stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara as the ladies in pink jackets.