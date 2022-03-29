Grammys 2022: How and When to Watch, Nominations, Performers and More

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It feels like the Oscars just happened, but the next big award show is right around the corner.

The 64th Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, April 3. All the big performers will be there, although Beyoncé isn't nominated and Kanye is barred. And the latest news is that Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has tested positive for Covid-19. It isn't clear yet how his illness will affect BTS' scheduled performance.

The pandemic was what saw the Grammys delayed from their Jan. 31 original ceremony date. This year, we should see most performances take place live on stage, instead of last year's hybrid Zoom in event.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys.

Grammys 2022 start time

The Grammys take place on Sunday, April 3 at at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The Grammys will be televised on CBS. If you've cut the cord (a cheaper option with major perks), you can livestream on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You can also stream the show live via Paramount+ for Premium subscribers for $10/month (the $5 ad-supported tier doesn't support live CBS).

Who's hosting?

Trevor Noah is returning to hosting for the second time, after last year's show.

Who's nominated?

Jon Baptiste leads nominations with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. and more on eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo on seven. See the full list of nominees here.

Who's performing?

Seven artists will be performing at the show: Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.