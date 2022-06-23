R.L. Stine, the author behind Goosebumps, is back with a limited comic book series, BOOM! Studios announced Thursday. The comic is called Stuff of Nightmares, and Stine says it's not meant for children.

"Hey, kids– stay away from STUFF OF NIGHTMARES," Stine wrote. "It's my first horror comic book work for grownups. Ghastly, gory, and I hope, good stomach-churning fun!"

The series will be four issues and will reportedly be a reimagined take on Mary Shelley's horror classic Frankenstien.

"For all of us who grew up reading R.L. Stine's work, we now have something terrifying to sink our teeth into as adults," Bryce Carlson, vice president of editorial & creative strategy of BOOM! Studios, said.

The series is expected to go on sale in September at your local comic book shop or the BOOM! Studios webstore.

Stine has kept busy though since writing the Goosbumps series. He's been writing episodes for the podcast GoKidGo, a podcast universe started by fellow children's author Patrick Carman. In 2021, Netflix released three movies based off of Stine's Fear Street books, but the author said he didn't have much to do with that.

"My involvement consisted of going down to the set one day, and watching them film a scene out in a pasture in Atlanta where it was 120 degrees and with Atlanta humidity," Stine told CNET's Corinne Reichert last year.