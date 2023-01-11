Golden Globes Best Bits: Jerrod Carmichael vs. Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy's Advice

The Golden Globes 2023 celebrated the finest movies and TV from the past year, with The Banshees of Erisherin and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans among the winners. The speeches also provided a few laughs and notable moments -- including Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson getting starstruck, Jerrod Carmichael telling it how it is, and Eddie Murphy's three priceless pieces of advice.

On a night that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back a ceremony that has in recent years been mired in controversy, many worthy winners took home awards. Potentially heralding a year of diverse winners at 2023's awards ceremonies including the Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan scoop both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor gongs. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett became the first actor to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel movie. And winning TV shows including The Bear and House of the Dragon.

Here's some of our favourite moments from the show.

Jerrod Carmichael is the host with the most

Comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael began by acknowledging the elephant in the room: the HFPA's lack of diversity. "I won't say [the HFPA] was a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will," he said within moments of taking the stage (to nervous laughter).

And here is your host for the 80th Annual #GoldenGlobes... It’s Jerrod Carmichael! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tc8KIyt1E5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Carmichael later drew shocked gasps when he walked onstage holding three Golden Globe statuettes, which he joked were the awards returned by Tom Cruise in protest at the scandal-ridden HFPA. But the Top Gun star is connected to a few scandals of his own, mainly as a high-profile figure in the controversial Church of Scientology. Carmichael suggested swapping the awards for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientologist leader David Miscavige. Shelly Miscavige is rarely seen in public.

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned...I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Quinta Brunson is all of us

Brunson took to the stage to accepting the award for Best TV series, musical or comedy for Abbott Elementary, the show she created, writes and stars in. "Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh," she said earnestly, before being distracted by a face near the front of the audience. "Hey, Brad Pitt," she added.

Quinta Brunson cutting off her own Golden Globes speech because she saw Brad Pitt in the audience…a MOOD



“Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh-- hey, Brad Pitt!” pic.twitter.com/HWXqqazaye — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy's career advice

Accepting a lifetime achievement award, the comedy legend offered his definitive blueprint for success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind: pay your taxes, mind your business, and -- in reference to last year's infamous Oscars slap -- watch what you say at awards ceremonies…

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Regina Hall prays for Kevin Costner

Accepting the award for Best Television Actor - Drama Series on behalf of Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, Regina Hall learned as she read from the teleprompter that he couldn't be there because flooding forced him to shelter in place… in Santa Barbara. "Let's pray, everyone," she joked.

Regina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn’t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year’s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy pic.twitter.com/5WjI6zosdn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge earns a standing ovation

The crowd went wild for White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, who delivered a moving and hilarious acceptance speech.

Austin Butler is still Elvis

Winning Best Actor for a movie drama, Austin Butler seems to still be stuck with the voice he adopted to play Elvis Presley.

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell thanks Jenny the Donkey

Having won Best Actor - Musical or Comedy, a delighted Colin Farrell was midway through professing his admiration for Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson, when he was signalled to wrap things up. "You can forget that piano," he said. He refused to be played off long enough to berate co-star (and Supporting Actor nominee) Barry Keoghan for eating his cereal, as well as thanking Best Supporting Actress nominee Kerry Condon and the locals of the islands where they filmed, his kids, and of course Jenny the Donkey (who he reveals is now retired from acting).