Golden Globes 2023: Here's the Full List of Award Nominees

Awards season has come around again to celebrate the best of the best in film and TV. While the Golden Globes aren't considered the most prestigious of awards ceremonies, they still give us an opportunity to run through the shows and movies that deserve our viewing time.

Actors George and Mayan Lopez presented the nominees for the 80th edition of the awards on Monday morning. Five nominees compete in each of the 27 categories, voted on by the 105 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The eligibility period for the Globes is from Jan. 1 through to Dec. 31.

Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin led the movie side with eight nominations, including best musical or comedy picture, along with director, screenplay, score and acting nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

In TV, ABC's Abbott Elementary got the most attention at five nominations, which includes best musical or comedy series and nods for actors Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are both up for best supporting actress.

The Golden Globes are scheduled to air on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to take on hosting duties.

The full list of Golden Globes 2023 movie nominees

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Actress (Drama)

Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor (Drama)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tar, Todd Field

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

RRR, "Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina" by Taylor Swift

The full list of Golden Globes 2023 TV nominees

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)