God of War Series in the Works at Amazon Prime Video

God of War will make the jump to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Studios ordered a live-action series based on 2018's God of War game, and it'll co-produce the show with Sony Pictures Television.

Rafe Judkins, the showrunner for Wheel of Time on Prime Video, will be in charge of the video game adaptation. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who were writers and executive producers for The Expanse, will be filling the same roles for the God of War show.

The God of War franchise started in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 and starred Kratos, a Spartan warrior who takes revenge on the Greek gods for using him as a pawn. After several releases on various PlayStation platforms, the series was brought back in 2018 by Santa Monica Studios. In this new version, Kratos is in Midgard among the Norse gods, with his son Atreus. This new adventure received critical acclaim and led to its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, which was released in November.

Sony, which owns the God of War franchise, has been making a push for more adaptations of its games in recent years. Earlier this year, Uncharted made its debut in theaters, and The Last of Us series is set to begin on HBO Max in January.