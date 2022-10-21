​​14 Awesome Gifts for Active Toddlers

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Toddlers are ready to tear into some gifts this holiday season! Luckily, we've got a list of really special toys for active little brains and bodies. There are so many great products out this year for little ones from 1 to 3 years old, a developmental period when they're leaving babyhood behind and moving toward the preschool years.

During the toddler years, intellectual, social and emotional changes take the forefront, and physical activity is a must as well. What does that mean for toys? Pretend play, first and foremost: toy kitchens, play sets, vehicles. Little kids are exploring the world around them, and they also love "realistic" elements like sounds and features included in toys. Ride-on toys like a tricycle or train and building toys like Duplo are also great for this age. The CoComelon series is big with toddlers, and we've got toy tie-ins on this list. Plus, a super-cool magnetic fort kit and Yoto Mini audio player are sure to be huge holiday hits this year. Scroll on and check out this year's top toddler toys.

Schwinn Place this shiny new Schwinn under the tree and watch your toddler's eyes light up on Christmas morning. This vintage-style Classic Roadster has a low center of gravity -- perfect for learning to pedal and steer. The trike comes with a bell, handlebar tassels and an adjustable seat so it'll fit just right. Bonus: There are seven colors to choose from.

Yoto If you haven't seen the Yoto player, it's an impressive innovation. Children can listen to stories and educational content by placing cards (like Encanto, Winnie the Pooh or even mindfulness exercises) into the audio player. The Yoto Mini is a portable new version of the original and provides up to 20 hours of play per charge. Bonus: The Yoto Mini also works as a Bluetooth speaker, OK-to-wake clock and white-noise machine. Cards are sold separately.

Walmart If your kiddo loves construction vehicles, this is the perfect gift. This excavator set STEM toy includes eight plastic parts, 11 plastic screws, two wheels, a small screwdriver and even a little figure to drive the truck. Note: It's not recommended for children under 3 years old due to the small parts.

KidKraft This adorable wood play kitchen is a perfect toddler gift. Twenty-two pieces of play food, accessories and utensils are included so kids can whip up delightful dishes. Display shelves show off their baked goods, and there's a chalkboard insert for writing the daily specials. A "working" ice machine and clicking knobs add to the realistic fun. Bonus: EZ Kraft Assembly means parents won't be frustrated after hours of building.

Target This set is so much more than your basic wooden train tracks. Packed inside an ingenious bucket that becomes part of the play are tracks, passengers, accessories and yes, vehicles. Trains, a plane, a fire truck, a flatbed truck, a taxi and more can scoot around the Cityscape. There are 80 pieces in all to keep your little conductor occupied for hours.

Amazon This silly pineapple is a fun toy, and toddlers gain social-emotional learning, or SEL, skills as they play. Kids can create different facial expressions out of 26 face pieces that store conveniently inside the fruit. From frowns to heart eyes, toddlers can explore and recognize feelings with this set. Bonus: An emotions guide is included.

Walmart CoComelon is a wildly popular YouTube Kids and Netflix series featuring this cartoon baby, JJ. Make toddler dreams come true by gifting them their very own JJ doll. This guy features four interactive buttons and over 50 phrases and songs that teach letters and numbers. Best for 18 months and up.

Amazon If your toddler loves building and vehicles, this set is a great gift. Kids can create a fire truck (complete with flashing lights and siren) from 21 pieces of big, sturdy Duplo bricks. For extra excitement, the included firefighter figure can rescue the cat from the tree. There's even a box of cat food to lure her down. Best for ages 2 and up.

Haba Toddlers love puppets, and this adorable crocodile puppet is a beauty. It has a built-in belly bag, so the croc can gobble up small objects and make them disappear. Be prepared for a lot of giggles. If you want to take the entertainment to the next level, consider purchasing one or two other puppets along with Haba's popular doorway puppet theater.

Target Your toddler might be fascinated by adult items like smartwatches, and now they can have their very own. This simple-to-use watch includes kid-friendly features like reminders, games and activities. There's even a cute virtual pup to care for. Best for ages 3 and up.

Fort Kids love building forts -- it's just a fact. So expect this set of 12 padded pieces to be a huge holiday hit. Each large piece in the A1 set features axial magnets that help it attach to other pieces, making the fort-building that much better. Kids can build a slide, house, couch, maze or whatever they can dream up. Bonus: It's washable and waterproof.

Amazon This toddler-friendly racetrack has room for three cars to compete. (Two Wheelies cars are included.) Exciting stunts abound, from a 360-degree loop to a stunt ramp with a ring of "fire." Over 50 sounds add to the entertainment. A car wash and gas station complete the scene. Best for toddlers aged 18 months and up.

Amazon Osmo is an award-winning toy brand that uses tablet technology. Four educational games are included in the Little Genius Starter Kit for the iPad (also available for the Amazon Fire tablet). You'll need your own iPad, but Wi-Fi is not necessary. Kids will learn phonics, develop predrawing skills, explore colors, improve problem-solving skills and identify social-emotional cues. Best for ages 3 and up.