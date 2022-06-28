Early Prime Day Deals Best 5G Phones 2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive 4th of July Sales Prime Day Grill Deals The Right iPad for You PlayStation Prime Day Deals Best Standing Desks
Culture Entertainment

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Gets December 2023 Release

The next installment of Ghostbusters has a release date.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
A teenage girl enjoys firing a Ghostbusters proton pack blaster
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is getting a sequel.
Sony

The sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife has claimed a spot on the calendar. The movie will hit theaters Dec. 20, 2023, Deadline reported Tuesday.

It follows the release of Afterlife, which revived the Ghostbusters franchise with a new entry focusing on the family of Dr. Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) from the first movies. It starred Finn Wolfhard from Netflix's Stranger Things, and Paul Rudd. 

Deadline also noted that the end credits scene of Afterlife seemed to imply the next movie would come back to New York City and the firehouse, which was the setting of the original movies. 