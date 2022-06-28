Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Gets December 2023 Release

The sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife has claimed a spot on the calendar. The movie will hit theaters Dec. 20, 2023, Deadline reported Tuesday.

It follows the release of Afterlife, which revived the Ghostbusters franchise with a new entry focusing on the family of Dr. Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) from the first movies. It starred Finn Wolfhard from Netflix's Stranger Things, and Paul Rudd.

Deadline also noted that the end credits scene of Afterlife seemed to imply the next movie would come back to New York City and the firehouse, which was the setting of the original movies.