Gears of War Film, Animated Series in the Works at Netflix

Gears of War gained prominence on the Xbox platform when it launched in 2006, and now, Marcus Fenix and the Delta Squad are coming to Netflix.

The streaming service revealed it's working on a Gears of War movie and an adult animated series, according to a tweet Monday. Netflix says it's partnering with The Coalition, the current developer of the series, and that there is "potential for more stories to follow."

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Netflix didn't provide a date on when the film or series will come to the streaming platform, and there are no directors or producers attached to the projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There have been multiple attempts to adapt the game franchise into a film since 2007, including an attempt in 2016 by Universal.

Originally developed by Epic Games, Gears of War started on the Xbox 360 in 2006, giving Microsoft's sophomore video game console a top-notch exclusive. Gears is a sci-fi third-person shooter with players taking on the role of the commandos of the Coalition of Ordered Governments (COG) as they fight against the Locust Horde, a race of creatures looking to wipe out humanity. Most of the games have players step into the role of Marcus Fenix, a COG commando who continuously faces down the horde with his squad.

There are five entries in the mainline Gears franchise, with Gears of War 5 released in 2019. Gears of War: Judgment was a spinoff of the series released in 2013 and Gears of War: Tactics, a turn-based tactics game, came out in 2020. Microsoft acquired the rights to the franchise in 2014 from Epic and handed over the development of the games to The Coalition, which was formerly known as Black Tusk Studios.