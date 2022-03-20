March Madness 2022: How to Watch Daniel Radcliffe 'Not Interested' in Harry Potter Return Apple Mac Studio Review No Space Blast for Pete Davidson Apple Studio Display's Disappointing Webcam Stepan the Cat Escapes Ukraine
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers can Watch the New Halo Show Free

Or at least the first five episodes.

halo-show.png
Microsoft/Paramount

Over twenty years after Combat Evolved first hit shelves with the release of the original Xbox, Halo is finally getting a proper live action adaptation. There have been a few attempts in the past, but nothing like the new series from Paramount+ that hits the streaming service next Thursday, March 24. And if you're a serious fan of franchise looking for a way to watch the new show, even without a Paramount+ subscription, Microsoft has got a special offer to make sure you don't miss out on the latest installment. All it requires is a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

See at Xbox

Starting on March 23, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are eligible for a 30-day free trial to Paramount+, which will allow them to get a taste of the show's explosive action, though not the entire thing. 30 days will cover the first five episodes of the nine episode series, so be warned before you get invested that eventually you'll need to pay for a membership if you intend on watching through the end. 

Still, its a great bonus if you're already a Game Pass subscriber interested in checking out the new show. You'll be able to access your free trial under the "Perks" tab of your Game Pass Ultimate membership page. You can see more details in Microsoft's announcement here.