Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers can Watch the New Halo Show Free

Microsoft/Paramount

Over twenty years after Combat Evolved first hit shelves with the release of the original Xbox, Halo is finally getting a proper live action adaptation. There have been a few attempts in the past, but nothing like the new series from Paramount+ that hits the streaming service next Thursday, March 24. And if you're a serious fan of franchise looking for a way to watch the new show, even without a Paramount+ subscription, Microsoft has got a special offer to make sure you don't miss out on the latest installment. All it requires is a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Starting on March 23, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are eligible for a 30-day free trial to Paramount+, which will allow them to get a taste of the show's explosive action, though not the entire thing. 30 days will cover the first five episodes of the nine episode series, so be warned before you get invested that eventually you'll need to pay for a membership if you intend on watching through the end.

Still, its a great bonus if you're already a Game Pass subscriber interested in checking out the new show. You'll be able to access your free trial under the "Perks" tab of your Game Pass Ultimate membership page. You can see more details in Microsoft's announcement here.