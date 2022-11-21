Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
First Trailer for Pixar Movie 'Elemental' Taps Fire and Water

The animated flick is due out in June.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
The character Ember in the movie Elemental
The movie's fiery protagonist, Ember.
Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Fire and water get acquainted in a new trailer for the upcoming Pixar animated film Elemental

The preview follows a piping-hot young woman named Ember, who boards a train packed with element-resembling passengers. There are cloud-like beings with puffy noses and earth-channeling beings with grass, cactuses and whole trees for hair. Ember loses her headphones, and a watery guy named Wade reaches for them, prompting introductions between the pair. 

Elemental is scheduled to arrive on June 16, 2023. It's set in a city filled with fire, water, land and air residents, according to Pixar. Ember's friendship with Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in, Pixar says.

The flick is directed by Peter Sohn (Pixar's The Good Dinosaur) and stars Leah Lewis (The CW's Nancy Drew series) and Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) as Ember and Wade. The trailer includes the song Hell N Back by Bakar.

