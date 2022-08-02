First Official 'Game of Thrones' Fan Convention to Include Kit Harington

Has all of the recent talk about House of the Dragon been reminding you how much you loved the show's predecessor? A visit to the first official Game of Thrones fan convention, to be held later this year in Los Angeles, might be in order.

The convention will take place Dec. 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The GOT stars in attendance will include Jon Snow actor Kit Harington (who's new to the lineup), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

If you want to attend, you'll have to make like a Lannister and pay your debts. Tickets to the event range from $90 (single-day, preferred tickets) to $1,489 (a package with admission to all three days and additional perks). Photo ops and autographs with all the stars listed above are available for an additional price (some packages include autographs). Fans bid on meet-and-greets through an auction.

According to a release, attendees can win prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions and shop for exclusive merchandise. The release also teases panels, but further information about them doesn't appear to be on the site yet. (Maybe Harington will spill some details about the reported Jon Snow sequel series?)

In case it's not already on your calendar, GOT prequel series House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21.