iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

First Look at Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Shows Halle Bailey's Ariel

Ariel has whoozits and whatzits galore.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Little Mermaid Disney
Halle Bailey as Ariel. 
Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

It's been over a year since we've gotten an update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel back in July 2019, Disney has finally shown off its first look at the movie.

The trailer shows Bailey as Ariel, swimming through her treasure trove of human objects and singing Part of Your World.

The trailer rolled out at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday, and The Little Mermaid also got a release date of May 26, 2023.

Bailey posted on Instagram in July of last year that filming had wrapped after being delayed by the pandemic.

Joining Bailey is Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. Lin-Manuel Miranda will write lyrics for the movie's soundtrack.

D23 has so far seen Disney announce an expansion to Disneyland's Avenger's Campus, the latest Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, new movie Mufasa: The Lion King, Pixar's Inside Out 2, a new Disney animation called Iwájú and more.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos