The preview for episode 6 of HBO's House of the Dragon that dropped after Sunday's episode might be confusing, but a new clip featuring an extended look at the older Rhaenyra is quite clear. Rhaenyra is having anything but an easy time after giving birth to a baby boy, and her husband isn't making matters any easier.

The clip, shared by HBO on Tuesday, gives a more extended look at Rhaenyra as played by Emma D'Arcy, who takes over from younger actor Milly Alcock now that we're jumping ahead about 10 years. The clip also features an aged version of Rhaenyra's husband, Laenor Velaryon, the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon. Hubby is now played by John Macmillan.

"Was it terribly painful?" Rhaenyra's husband asks wifey of the birth, a question that promptly elicits the mother of all death stares. She doesn't have much sympathy when he shares his own experience with pain by noting he once took a lance through the shoulder. Later, Rhaenyra appears to wince in discomfort as she carries the newborn into a room full of people, presumably to meet former BFF Queen Alicent. Can't someone just let the new mom have a nice nap?

Here’s your first look at Emma D’Arcy and John Macmillan in next week’s episode of #HouseoftheDragon. And I’m just getting started. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/iD9OLz5AVF — HBO (@HBO) September 20, 2022

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon airs Sept. 25 on HBO Max. In the meantime, catch up on episode 5 here.