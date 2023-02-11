'Fast X' Super Bowl Trailer: See Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa Go Vroom

Ready for more fast furious family? Here's the trailer for Fast X, the 10th movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise. In it, Vin Diesel and hard-driving chums race into action against Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Momoa plays the son of the main villain from 2011's Fast Five -- you know, the one with the car chase involving a giant safe smashing up the streets of Rio. He's out for revenge in all-action tale that pulls in many of the franchise's big stars, more ludicrous stunts and, somehow, some actual street racing.

Fast X will be released May 19, and the first teaser drops in just ahead of Super Bowl 2023 along with a lineup of other trailers including Scream VI, Dungeons & Dragons and 65.

Fast and Furious 10 has already been delayed because the COVID pandemic pushed back the previous film, F9 (released in 2021). As if that wasn't bad enough, series regular director Justin Lin quit days into production of the new movie. But he's been replaced by French director Louis Letterier, who previously helmed the automotive action of the Transporter movies (which starred Jason Statham, who's also in Fast X. Hey, it all ties up!).

Familiar faces Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang are all present and correct. As well as Momoa and Larson, new faces include Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker, The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior, Reacher actor Alan Ritchson and West Side Story legend Rita Moreno. Yes, really.

We'll also reportedly see a return for the various names the franchise has accumulated over the years, including Statham, John Cena, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron. But not Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who was reported to have fallen out with Diesel and was probably too busy trying to convince everyone to see Black Adam.