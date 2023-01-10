Exploding Kittens' New Game Could Be Great for Noisy Wordle Fans

The Exploding Kittens game company launched a new word game Tuesday that could be particularly good for people who tend to be the loudest in the room.

Really Loud Librarians is described by the publisher as Scattergories meeting Mario Kart, in which teams have to shout out words that both start with a selected letter and pertain to a category. Why the shouting? Because the faster and louder players can recite the word, the faster they can move around the game's board.

The shouting word game is available Tuesday for $20 (roughly £15, AU$30), is estimated to take about 20 minutes to play and best for players age 8 and up. Earplugs do not appear to be included with the game set.

Really Loud Librarians is Exploding Kittens' 23rd standalone game, and comes as the company, founded by The Oatmeal's Matthew Inman, is expected to launch an Exploding Kittens Netflix series at some point in 2023. That adult animated series includes Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys) and Lucy Liu (Elementary) among its cast.