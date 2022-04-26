Ethan Hawke is a Masked Killer in New Trailer for 'The Black Phone'

Ethan Hawke dons a devilish mask and abducts a poor kid named Finney in a new trailer for The Black Phone, a Blumhouse horror flick arriving in theaters on June 24.

The Black Phone debuted in September at Austin's Fantastic Fest and is directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, Sinister). It also stars newcomer Mason Thames as 13-year-old Finney. The new trailer for the film premiered Tuesday at CinemaCon, a movie industry event taking place this week in Las Vegas.

Through a phone that's on a wall in the basement where he's being held, Finney finds that he can hear the voices of his captor's past victims. Based on a Universal synopsis of the flick, it seems like those supernatural forces are going to help him out.

Based on a handful of initial reviews, the film sits at a promising score of 79 on Metacritic.