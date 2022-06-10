Duke Nukem Movie from 'Cobra Kai' Creators Is Happening

A movie about Duke Nukem, the iconic video game protagonist, is in development with the creators of Cobra Kai at the helm, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

Legendary Entertainment, the studio that made Dune, received the rights to make the Duke Nukem film. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who created the Netflix series Cobra Kai, are reportedly set to produce it. The project is early in production with no writers or directors attached to the film yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Duke Nukem game series started in 1991 on PCs, but it blew up in popularity in 1996 with the release of Duke Nukem 3D. It took more than 14 years for a follow-up, Duke Nukem Forever, which didn't really win over critics when it was released in 2011.

A movie about the alien-fighting hero has been in development for years in Hollywood but never came to fruition. In 2018, plans were for former WWE superstar John Cena to play the role, although it never came to light.