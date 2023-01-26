Facebook to Lift Trump Suspension Tesla Breaks Sales Record Razer Edge Game Handheld MoviePass Beta 'Succession' Season 4 Trailer 'Poker Face' Review This Robot Can Liquify Mental Health Exercises
'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans' Cancelled by HBO

It wasn't James Gunn's idea.

Richard Trenholm
doompatrol1
Doom Patrol are done patrolling.
DC Universe

DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been cancelled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. 

Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a trailer and release date) but the superhero shows will end after their current fourth seasons. According to Variety, the makers of both shows have known for a while and will end the shows properly.

On the plus side, the animated Harley Quinn series will continue.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and Ryan Potter as young superheroes teaming up to defend Gotham City after the death of Batman. The weird and wonderful Doom Patrol stars recent Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser, along with Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez and in earlier seasons Timothy Dalton as the team's founder.

