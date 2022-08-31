Dolly Parton just made it easier to give Fido that Nashville je ne sais quoi. The iconic singer-songwriter is out with a new line of blingy dog apparel and accessories called Doggy Parton.

Doggy Parton

The line includes the kind of gear Dolly herself wears around Nashville: a red, white and blue denim and gingham bandana; a pink cowgirl hat decorated with a tiara; and a pink collared cowgirl dress. Available toys also feature plenty of pink. There's a pink butterfly plush toy and a pink high-heeled shoe lined with a leather print.

The products generally range in price from about $10 to $20 and are available on DoggyParton.com and Amazon, with more retailers to be announced soon.

"Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton said in a video on the product site. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

There's even a blond wig headpiece that may have your pup shaking its head at you and mumbling, "I will sometimes love you."

Parton, a longtime philanthropist, helped fund Moderna's coronavirus vaccine research and is a vocal animal supporter and parent to a French bulldog named Billy the Kid, who has his own Twitter account. Part of the proceeds from Doggy Parton will support animal rescue Willa B. Farms.