Docuseries Looking at Armie Hammer Abuse Allegations is Being Released This Fall

Armie Hammer, the actor currently facing allegations of sexual abuse and accusations of other disturbing behavior, is the focus of a new docuseries highlighting his fall from grace and his eccentric billionaire family. The trailer for the three-part series, called House of Hammer, was released Wednesday, with the docuseries set to premiere on Discovery Plus on Sept. 2.

Multiple women who had romantic relationships with Hammer are accusing him of abusive and manipulative behavior, including allegedly sending them messages on social media about degrading and cannibalistic sexual fantasies.

The House of Hammer trailer includes a voice memo allegedly sent by Hammer in which he can he heard saying, "My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you."

The women allege that Hammer's behavior grew increasingly intense and controlling during the time they each spent with him, with the documentary showing text messages allegedly from Hammer that say, "You are mine! You hear me?" and "I own you now."

Hammer has denied some of the allegations through his lawyers. His talent agency, WME, as well as his personal publicist dropped him last year. Hammer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

You can watch the trailer here: