'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Running Time Uncovered

Marvel

Despite earlier rumors, it seems that the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a typical-length Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Per runtime posted on movie and ticketing website Fandango, the Doctor Strange sequel will be two hours and six minutes. This 126-minute length puts it right at the runtime of the first Iron Man movie from 2008, and is in the ballpark of Iron Man 2 (2:04), Captain America: The First Avenger (2:04), Guardians of the Galaxy (2:02) and Captain Marvel (2:04).

The longest Marvel movie to date is Avengers: Endgame, which sits at three hours and one minute. The shortest is 2008's The Incredible Hulk at one hour and 52 minutes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has seen a few bumps on its way to theaters. In early 2020, director Scott Derrickson and Marvel parted ways, with Sam Raimi coming in to lead the project. Raimi directed the original Toby Maguire Spider-Man trilogy.

The Multiverse of Madness has also seen six weeks worth of reshoots, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Some sources downplayed the extent of reshoots, saying that past Marvel movies have seen more. Others said that entire movies can be filmed in that timeframe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022.