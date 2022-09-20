Disneyland Launching MagicBand+ in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland announced Tuesday it will begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand+, in the fall.

Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand+ as their park entry ticket, and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos. No word yet on when it can be used to pay for dining and merchandise at Disneyland, or as a Disney hotel room key -- both of which are capabilities of the Disney World version.

The MagicBand+ will also vibrate, glow and pulsate in time to the music and fireworks during night-time spectaculars like World of Color at California Adventure and Fantasmic at Disneyland.

You'll also be able to join the bounty hunting interactive quest in Batuu, the Star Wars-themed area of Disneyland, using the MagicBand+.

Disney has yet to announce the launch date of the wearable or the pricing, although it costs $45 at Disney World. Disney Parks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Disney World MagicBand+ wearables will be compatible at Disneyland.