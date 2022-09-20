iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Disneyland Launching MagicBand+ in the Fall

The wearable can be used for park tickets and Lightning Lane entry, but not yet for shopping or hotel room keys.

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland announced Tuesday it will begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand+, in the fall.

Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand+ as their park entry ticket, and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos. No word yet on when it can be used to pay for dining and merchandise at Disneyland, or as a Disney hotel room key -- both of which are capabilities of the Disney World version.

The MagicBand+ will also vibrate, glow and pulsate in time to the music and fireworks during night-time spectaculars like World of Color at California Adventure and Fantasmic at Disneyland

You'll also be able to join the bounty hunting interactive quest in Batuu, the Star Wars-themed area of Disneyland, using the MagicBand+.

Disney has yet to announce the launch date of the wearable or the pricing, although it costs $45 at Disney World. Disney Parks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Disney World MagicBand+ wearables will be compatible at Disneyland.