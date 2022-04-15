Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy Villain Revealed to be an Eternal Celestial

Marvel

Marvel has revealed the villain behind the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster coming to Disney World next month: Eson, a celestial being from Marvel's Eternals storyline.

"The Celestial is looking 'to right a wrong in a big way,' and the Guardians of the Galaxy -- Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot -- step in to help save the day," Marvel said Friday. Eson is mentioned in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie as having once been in possession of the Power Stone.

Marvel didn't say how riders will be able to help out the Guardians on their mission, but added there will be "some rockin' tunes along the way to saving the galaxy again."

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is opening at Epcot on May 27. It will feature a reverse launch, 360-degree rotation throughout the ride, and will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

