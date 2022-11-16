Disney World Raises Ticket Prices

Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday.

Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.

Animal Kingdom will be the only park to keep its existing one-day one-park ticket price range ($109-$159). The other three will cost as follows:

Epcot: $114-$179

Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

The steep $189 pricing will only apply to tickets for the nine days between the week of Christmas and New Year's, however.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we're doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," a Disney spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. The spokesperson added the lowest-priced $109 ticket for Animal Kingdom "has not changed in more than four years."

One-day tickets will also now automate a guest's theme park reservation from Dec. 8, sparing the guest from having to make a separate reservation themselves.

Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus tickets, the options that let park-goers visit one or more theme parks per day and add on access to Disney World's water parks, will increase in price as well and vary by date. Disney has yet to provide pricing details.

The cost of annual passes will almost all increase too:

Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (remains the same)

Pirate Pass: $749 (increased by $50)

Sorcerer Pass: $969 (increased by $70)

Incredi-Pass: $1,399 (increased by $100)

The ticket increases come as families feel the weight of inflation on everyday items like groceries and gas.

It follows Disneyland last month raising ticket prices in Anaheim. Over on the West Coast, a one-day park hopper ticket can cost up to $244. Genie Plus, the paid system that replaced free fastpasses, now also costs $25 per person per day at Disneyland, a $5 increase on its previous pricing. At Disney World, Genie Plus ranges between $15 and $22 per person per day, depending on how busy the day is.

