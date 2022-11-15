Disney World Seemingly Raises Ticket Prices

Inflation is hitting everything -- even Disney World ticket prices. For the first time since 2019, Florida's Walt Disney World will raise base ticket prices and most annual passes, USA Today reported Tuesday.

Starting Dec. 8, the theme parks -- which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom -- will reportedly implement park-specific pricing on one-day one-park tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket will cost park-goers a prettier penny.

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement to USA Today.

Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus tickets, the option that lets park-goers visit one or more theme parks per day, will increase in prices as well.

Animal Kingdom will be the only park to keep its existing one-day one-park ticket price range ($109-$159). The other three will cost as follows. A ticket to Epcot will cost $114-$179, a ticket to Hollywood Studios will cost $124-$179, and a ticket to Magic Kingdom will cost $124-$189.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.