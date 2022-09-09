Disney Unveils Splash Mountain 'Princess and the Frog' Retheming for 2024

Disneyland has taken the wraps off a scale model of its Splash Mountain refurbishment plans, showing off the Princess and the Frog retheming of the iconic ride. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be hitting Disneyland in late 2024.

The model shows the briar patch removed from the bottom of the 49-foot drop, a new water tower painted with a "Tiana's foods" logo and colored glass bottles -- like those in Mama Odie's boathouse -- hanging from the top of the drop. The tree stump crowning the top of the attraction has been replaced with a thicket of bayou trees, but the log boats look like they'll stay the same.

The retheme was shown off at Disney's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disney's main Parks and Experiences panel will reveal more on Sunday morning, but Disneyland has also already revealed it's expanding Avengers Campus with another ride in California Adventure.