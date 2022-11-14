Disney Reportedly Sinks Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Actor Margot Robbie said Disney has called it quits on a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, Vanity Fair reported Monday.

The spinoff was set to star Robbie and be helmed by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, according to The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. The story wouldn't have included Jack Sparrow or other familiar Pirates characters, the outlet noted at the time.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," Robbie told Vanity Fair.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films were inspired by Disney's theme park ride of the same name. Disney produced five films starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow over the span of 14 years. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest was its most successful, grossing over $1 billion at the box office in 2006. Disney released the last film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, in 2017.