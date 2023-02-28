Supreme Court and Student Loans 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer Nothing Phone 2 Lenovo's Rollable Screen Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits Ending Pokemon Sleep Supermassive Black Hole I Tamed Instagram
Culture Entertainment

Disney Plus 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer Reveals Jude Law as Captain Hook

The live action reimagining looks magical, and scary.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Ever Anderson as Wendy looks concerned in Disney Plus Peter Pan Movie
Ever Anderson's Wendy Darling is whisked away in the new trailer.
Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

A new trailer for upcoming Disney Plus movie Peter Pan & Wendy teases adventure, magic and a frightening Captain Hook.

The movie, which starts streaming on April 28, reimagines the 1953 animated film and J.M. Barrie's novel. It stars Jude Law as the villainous pirate captain, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. David Lowery, who previously helmed The Green Knight, directs.

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," Lowery said in a statement. "I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

