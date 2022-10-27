Disney Plus Might Soon Know About Your Disney World Trip

Disney's CEO hinted at a more unified experience for visitors to its parks and its streaming service. Bob Chapek's comments came during a discussion of Disney's vision for the metaverse, which he called "next generation storytelling," in an interview at The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference.

"Disney should know what you're watching when you visit its parks and what you visited when you return home again to stream movies and tv shows," Chapek said, stressing that viewer permission would be required. While he says the company is "putting the arms and legs on it right now," he didn't offer many details beyond tailoring Disney Plus suggestions to rides you visited in the park.

Part of the goal is bringing "your entire Disney existence into a place where we can give you a better experience in the park because we know what your preferences are in terms of viewing and a better experience on Disney Plus, because we know what your affinities are and what your behaviors are," Chapek said.

Disney's parks have received some updates as visitors return after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Blizzard Beach at Disney World has a revamped Frozen theme. Likewise, the classic Disneyland log flume ride Splash Mountain has been reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The entertainment giant unveiled more park expansions last month at its D23 Expo.