Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in May 2022

Obi-Wan is coming!

Ewan McGregor in Obi Wan Kenobi.
Star Wars has been a bit of a mess since Disney got involved, but as far as I'm concerned, they can sweep that under the rug if this new Obi-Wan Kenobi show is good.

Will it be good? Hard to say, but the first two episodes drop on May 27. I can't wait to be disappointed all over again.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in May this year.

May 4

  • Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen
  • Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
  • Moon Knight: Season Finale

May 11

  • Just Like Me: Season One & Two
  • Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two
  • Something Bit Me!: Season One
  • The Chicken Squad: Season One
  • The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled -- The Making Of Moon Knight
  • The Quest

May 13

  • Sneakerella

May 18

  • Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season One
  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One
  • Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five

May 20

  • Shook
  • Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Available May 27

  • Bad Boys
  • D. Wade: Life Unexpected
  • Hubble's Cosmic Journey
  • Mission Pluto
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102