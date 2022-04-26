Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in May 2022

Star Wars has been a bit of a mess since Disney got involved, but as far as I'm concerned, they can sweep that under the rug if this new Obi-Wan Kenobi show is good.



Will it be good? Hard to say, but the first two episodes drop on May 27. I can't wait to be disappointed all over again.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in May this year.

May 4

Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen

Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett

Moon Knight: Season Finale

May 11

Just Like Me: Season One & Two

Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two

Something Bit Me!: Season One

The Chicken Squad: Season One

The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two

Marvel Studios: Assembled -- The Making Of Moon Knight

The Quest

May 13

Sneakerella

May 18

Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season One

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five

May 20

Shook

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Available May 27