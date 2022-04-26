Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in May 2022

Star Wars has been a bit of a mess since Disney got involved, but as far as I'm concerned, they can sweep that under the rug if this new Obi-Wan Kenobi show is good.
Will it be good? Hard to say, but the first two episodes drop on May 27. I can't wait to be disappointed all over again.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in May this year.
May 4
- Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen
- Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
- Moon Knight: Season Finale
May 11
- Just Like Me: Season One & Two
- Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two
- Something Bit Me!: Season One
- The Chicken Squad: Season One
- The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two
- Marvel Studios: Assembled -- The Making Of Moon Knight
- The Quest
May 13
- Sneakerella
May 18
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season One
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five
May 20
- Shook
- Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
Available May 27
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble's Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102