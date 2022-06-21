Early Prime Day Deals National Smoothie Day Freebies Best Unlimited Data Plans Bitcoin Explained Printers We Love
Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in July 2022

Ms. Marvel continues, but no more Obi-Wan. Sob.

Ms. Marvel has been great. You should watch.
July is a sad month for Star Wars fans. The highly anticipated and surprisingly awesome Obi-Wan Kenobi show is no more, at least until next season. I, for one, will mourn its passing. 

What's going to fill the gaping Obi-Wan shaped hole on Disney Plus? Well, you could watch Ms Marvel, which continues throughout the month and concludes July 13. You could also watch the unfortunately titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3, which stars Olivia Rodrigo.

July 1

  • 50 Shades of Sharks
  • The Birth of Big Air
  • The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
  • Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
  • Raging Bull Shark
  • Slaying the Badger
  • World's Biggest Tiger Shark?
  • World's Biggest Great White?
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

July 4

  • America the Beautiful

July 6

  • PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel: Episode 5

Released July 8

  • The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Released July 13

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel Finale: Episode 6

Released July 15

  • Zombies 3

Released July 20

  • Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
  • Siempre Fui Yo
  • Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Released July 27

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 Premiere
  • Light & Magic