Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in July 2022

July is a sad month for Star Wars fans. The highly anticipated and surprisingly awesome Obi-Wan Kenobi show is no more, at least until next season. I, for one, will mourn its passing.
What's going to fill the gaping Obi-Wan shaped hole on Disney Plus? Well, you could watch Ms Marvel, which continues throughout the month and concludes July 13. You could also watch the unfortunately titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3, which stars Olivia Rodrigo.
July 1
- 50 Shades of Sharks
- The Birth of Big Air
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Raging Bull Shark
- Slaying the Badger
- World's Biggest Tiger Shark?
- World's Biggest Great White?
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
July 4
- America the Beautiful
July 6
- PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel: Episode 5
Released July 8
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
Released July 13
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel Finale: Episode 6
Released July 15
- Zombies 3
Released July 20
- Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)
- Siempre Fui Yo
- Tudo Igual… Só Que Não
Released July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 Premiere
- Light & Magic