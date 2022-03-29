Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in April 2022

Disney Plus

April is the month of Moon Knight, which will already have launched its debut episode on Disney Plus by the time April comes around. The good news: The show's first episode sort of rules? There'll be four more episodes of the show to watch in April, dropping weekly.

Elsewhere, I'm personally looking forward to checking out Explorer: The Last Tepui, which features Free Solo rock climbing star Alex Honnold on his latest adventure.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in April.

April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

April 6

Moon Knight - Episode 102

Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 108

April 8

Chasing Mavericks

Jordan Rides The Bus

Silly Little Game

Four Days In October

Fernando Nation

April 13

Scrat Tales: Season One

Moon Knight - Episode 103

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 109

April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 110

Moon Knight - Episode 104

April 22

Polar Bear

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

April 27