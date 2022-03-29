Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in April 2022

April is the month of Moon Knight, which will already have launched its debut episode on Disney Plus by the time April comes around. The good news: The show's first episode sort of rules? There'll be four more episodes of the show to watch in April, dropping weekly.
Elsewhere, I'm personally looking forward to checking out Explorer: The Last Tepui, which features Free Solo rock climbing star Alex Honnold on his latest adventure.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in April.
April 1
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Better Nate Than Ever
April 6
- Moon Knight - Episode 102
- Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 108
April 8
- Chasing Mavericks
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Silly Little Game
- Four Days In October
- Fernando Nation
April 13
- Scrat Tales: Season One
- Moon Knight - Episode 103
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 109
April 20
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 110
- Moon Knight - Episode 104
April 22
- Polar Bear
- Bear Witness
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
April 27
- Sketchbook: Season One
- Moon Knight - Episode 105