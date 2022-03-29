The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed PlayStation Plus Adds Tiers Oscars 2022 Winners What Is Alopecia? 'Moon Knight' Review Webb Space Telescope's Hunt For Alien Life
Disney Plus: Every TV Show and Movie Coming in April 2022

The Moon Knight is rising.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight on Disney Plus

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

 Disney Plus

April is the month of Moon Knight, which will already have launched its debut episode on Disney Plus by the time April comes around. The good news: The show's first episode sort of rules? There'll be four more episodes of the show to watch in April, dropping weekly.

Elsewhere, I'm personally looking forward to checking out Explorer: The Last Tepui, which features Free Solo rock climbing star Alex Honnold on his latest adventure. 

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in April.

April 1

  • Herbie: Fully Loaded
  • Better Nate Than Ever

April 6

  • Moon Knight - Episode 102
  • Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 108

April 8

  • Chasing Mavericks
  • Jordan Rides The Bus
  • Silly Little Game
  • Four Days In October
  • Fernando Nation

April 13

  • Scrat Tales: Season One
  • Moon Knight - Episode 103
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 109

April 20

  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 110
  • Moon Knight - Episode 104

April 22

  • Polar Bear
  • Bear Witness
  • Explorer: The Last Tepui
  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

April 27

  • Sketchbook: Season One
  • Moon Knight - Episode 105