Disney Is Making a Documentary About Jim Henson, Muppets Creator

Buena Vista Pictures

A new documentary will focus on the life of Muppets creator Jim Henson (assuming certified diva Miss Piggy doesn't find a way to steal the spotlight). The doc promises to be "the definitive portrait of Henson," according to a release, and it'll be directed and produced for Disney by Ron Howard.

Though the documentary is still without a title, we know it'll include photos, sketches, home movies and excerpts from the puppeteer's personal diaries. The Henson family is on board, and Brian Grazer's Imagine Documentaries will also produce.

Henson, who died in 1990 at the age of 53, pioneered iconic Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. He's also known for his work on Sesame Street and on fantasy films such as The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

"Jim Henson transcends generations through his iconic characters, and it's one of the many reasons why I have been a lifelong fan," Howard says in the release. "I can't wait to share a side of him and his career that people have never seen before."

The documentary will be produced for Disney Branded Television under the Disney Original Documentary banner, according to the release. The operation largely produces and acquires content for Disney Plus, but it's unclear whether the new documentary will premiere on the streaming platform.

Disney Original Documentary didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a release date. In the meantime, maybe try to channel all your excitement into an Animal-esque drumming frenzy.