Disney is Making a Documentary about Jim Henson, Beloved 'Muppets' Creator

Buena Vista Pictures

A new documentary being produced for Disney will shine a spotlight on "Muppets" creator Jim Henson (assuming certified diva Miss Piggy doesn't find a way to steal it). The doc promises to be "the definitive portrait of Henson," according to a release, and it will be directed and produced by Ron Howard.

Though the documentary is still without a title, we know it will include photos, sketches, home movies and the puppeteer's personal diaries. The Henson family is on board, and the film will also be produced by Brian Grazer's Imagine Documentaries.

Henson pioneered iconic Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. He's also known for his work on Sesame Street and fantasy films such as The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

"Jim Henson transcends generations through his iconic characters, and it's one of the many reasons why I have been a lifelong fan," Howard says in the release. "I can't wait to share a side of him and his career that people have never seen before."

The documentary will be produced for Disney Branded Television under the Disney Original Documentary banner, according to the release. While the banner largely produces and acquires content for Disney Plus, it's unclear whether the new documentary will premiere on the streaming platform.

Disney Original Documentary did not immediately respond to a request for comment about a release date. In the meantime, maybe try to channel all your excitement into an Animal-esque drumming frenzy.