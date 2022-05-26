Disney Drops Teaser Trailer for 'Willow'

Disney's new Willow TV show will be hitting streaming service Disney Plus on Nov. 30, 2022, more than two years after its announcement. Disney dropped the first trailer for the Lucasfilm show Thursday during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

"This fall, a new adventure begins," the official Twitter account for Willow tweeted alongside the teaser.

"There is a story of a child destined to be an empress," the tailer voiceover says. "And the unlikely hero who will protect her."

"There is a balance between all things," Willow's voice says. "Light and shadow. Good and evil. When that balance is upset, the universe corrects."

The trailer shows footage of Willow and his companions -- princesses, warriors and travelers -- as they fight, run, adventure and embrace.

The teaser follows Disney releasing a behind-the-scenes video in November last year introducing the cast. Warwick Davis will be reprising his role as Willow Ufgood for the show, and will be joined by Dempsey Bryk, Amer Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman.

The show will follow a princess who leads a mission to rescue her twin brother.