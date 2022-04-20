Apple TV Plus

We won't have to wait until Jurassic World Dominion lands in June to enter a world filled with uber-realistic dinosaurs. A new preview for Apple TV Plus series Prehistoric Planet let out an impressive roar on Wednesday, showing off the eye-catching visual effects that will bring Tyrannosaurus rex and his dino buddies to life.

Prehistoric creatures of the sea, land and sky inhabit Earth in the trailer for the show, which will be narrated by David Attenborough and will "unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth" through a combination of wildlife filmmaking, paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology, according to Apple. This "natural history event series" will transport viewers to the environments of Cretaceous times, where we can expect to learn more about T-Rex's parenting techniques and other little-known facts of dino life.

Stare into the eye of a dino in the trailer below.

Produced for Apple TV by BBC Studios, Prehistoric Planet will debut one episode each day from May 23 to May 27. Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton are executive producing, and four-time Grammy winner Hans Zimmer composed the score. The Motion Picture Company is lending support with photorealistic visual effects.