'Deadpool' and 'Logan' Fill Out Disney Plus 'X-Men' Movie Lineup

The Marvel library on Disney Plus got more silliness and violent Wolverine action on Friday, as Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan came to the service in the US. The three movies are X-Men adventures and not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

Ryan Reynolds' comedic Deadpool movies hit theaters in 2016 and 2018, while Hugh Jackman's incredible Logan -- the actor's ninth and seemingly final time playing Wolverine -- came out in 2017. All three are much more violent and profanity-laced than your typical Marvel fare, so Disney reminded subscribers "to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

Reynolds highlighted the additions by alluding to some dark moments in Disney movies in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"We're supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney Plus." he wrote. "But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma."

With these additions, The Wolverine and New Mutants will be the only movies missing from the X-Men lineup on Disney Plus. This movie series was originally released by 21st Century Fox, but came under Disney's ownership after the media giant acquired Fox in 2019. We know Reynolds is returning for the MCU-set Deadpool 3, which its writers promise will keep the hero's foul mouth intact.

Jackman may not come back as Wolverine, though a cameo is possible. Recent Marvel adventures have seemingly been building towards the introduction of the X-Men, so fans would undoubtedly be overjoyed to see his version of the character again.