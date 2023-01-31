James Gunn Reveals DC's 'Gods and Monsters' Movie and TV Slate, Includes Superman: Legacy

Director James Gunn gave us our first look at DC Studios' slate of upcoming movies and TV shows on Tuesday, with the first phase entitled : "Gods and Monsters." This new, unified continuity's "true beginning" will come in Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

The announcement comes after Gunn and producer Peter Safran took charge of bringing Superman, Batman and other DC comics characters into new film, TV, animation and video game projects last October under a reorganized division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The newly announced movie projects aren't the only DC films on the horizon. Shazam: Fury of the Gods comes out March 17, The Flash hits theaters on June 16 (and will reset the continuity) , Blue Beetle arrives Aug. 18 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for Dec. 25. These will seemingly extend the continuity started by 2013's Man of Steel.

Even though last October's Black Adam established Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the comic antihero and brought Henry Cavill back as Superman, Johnson's character won't be returning in DC's initial phase of new movies and Cavill isn't reprising his role as Superman.

Beyond these, there are two Batman-inspired movies with sequels in the works: 2019's Joker and 2022's The Batman.

On the TV side, HBO Max series Peacemaker -- a spinoff of 2021 movie The Suicide Squad -- will return for a second season, The Flash's ninth and final season begins Feb. 9, the third season of Superman & Lois kicks off in March and Colin Farrell's Penguin from The Batman is getting his own show. Animated series Harley Quinn was renewed for season 4, and is getting a Valentine's Day special.

However, Titans and Doom Patrol will end after their fourth seasons. The second parts of both seasons are scheduled to hit HBO Max later this year.

Gunn also has one more project coming from DC rival Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 -- the 32nd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie -- lands in theaters May 5.