Dbrand Just Revealed New TMNT Google Pixel 6A Skins

Phone accessory-maker Dbrand announced its skin Thursday, and it's themed after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new "TMNP" skin will be available for Google's new Pixel 6A in addition to the existing ones for the and .

The new skin will have a solid green background and four colored "headbands" around the camera and light. There are four options for the headband, all included in the kit, and they're all the classic TMNT colors: blue, red, purple and orange, for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

Dbrand has the skin available for preorder now, and for $25 you can decorate your phone to match your favorite character from the series (and switch whenever your fave changes).

The company, which has a history of sardonic product launches, offered an explanation for this drop: "It's 2022 and society has run out of new ideas, choosing instead to repackage old ones. We want to cash in on that action."

The Pixel 6A goes on sale on Thursday for $449 (£399, AU$749). CNET's Lisa Eadicicco said it was "the best Android phone for under $500" with a great camera and excellent design in her Pixel 6A review.

Correction, July 25: Dbrand has sold a Turtles skin for the Pixel 6 since it launched last year. This skin is new for the Pixel 6A, and comes with all four colors.