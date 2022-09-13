D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Disney and More

Disney fans flocked to California for D23 Expo 2022 last weekend. It was the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its streaming service launched, and also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but Disney loves to prolong its celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Beyond the animated classics that Disney was built on, the company owns Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Pixar and other beloved franchises, so we got expect plenty of updates about upcoming movies, shows, video games and theme park rides set in those universes.

CNET reported live from the convention show floor, capturing all the hype of panel reveals and reunions, so let's look at all the big news.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got an exclusive scene, revealing that the international community is after the county's supply of vibranium in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

Marvel on Disney Plus

Werewolf By Night will be the first MCU Halloween special when it hits Disney Plus on Oct. 7, and it got its first trailer.

Star Wars

On the Star Wars front, fans were probably most thrilled by the reveal of a new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 the trailer, but things look tough for his dad, as Mando is grimly informed that because he took off his helmet, "you are a Mandalorian no more." Sure, whatever, but we bet they're not changing the name of the show when it comes back to Disney Plus next year.

Andor its final trailer ahead of its three-episode Sept. 21 Disney Plus premiere series. Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor as he's recruited into the rebellion against the Empire, in a show that takes place five years before the events of Rogue One

Ahsoka, the upcoming live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, had some imagery revealed. It hinted at the show's links to CGI animated series Rebels

Fans also got a glimpse, though not a trailer, showing the always-dapper Jude Law, who's starring in Skeleton Crew Disney screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Lucasfilm

Ford also reunited with Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan 38 years after the movie's release.

Willow, the eight-episode Disney Plus series that'll return to the world of the 1988 movie, got another trailer ahead of its Nov. 30 premiere.

Disney

Disney live action

The first trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

We also got our first glimpse of the Snow White live-action remake, which stars West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as the titular hero and Gal Gadot as the evil queen and is due out in 2024.

A new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

A glimpse at Mufasa: The Lion King



A trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook and will stream on Disney Plus in 2023.

A look at Haunted Mansion, based on the Disney Parks ride. It'll star Jamie Lee Curtis as the spooky Madame Leota, and it's set to come out in 2023.

A trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted starring Amy Adams. It'll hit Disney Plus on Nov. 24.

The Santa Clauses, a miniseries continuing on from the Tim Allen movie trilogy, got a trailer and Nov. 16 two-episode premiere date.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an eight-episode Disney Plus adaptation of Rick Riordan novel series, got a trailer. It'll hit the streaming service "soon."



National Treasure: Edge Of History, a spinoff of the movie series, got its first trailer. The first two episodes hit Disney Plus on Dec. 14.

Disney animation

Disney Plus short series Zootopia Plus, which will consist of six new stories set in the world of 2016 movie Zootopia. These will come out Nov. 9.

A look at animated series Iwájú Disney

We got another look at Strange World, an animated movie that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and comes to theaters Nov. 23.

The announcement of animated musical movie Wish, which explores the concept of wishing upon a star and is set to come out in the fall of 2023. It'll star West Side Story's Ariana DeBose and Rogue One's Alan Tudyk.

Disney theme parks

The highlight of the show's final day was the theme park-centric A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products presentation. It revealed plans for US parks like California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World, along with international locations Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort:

Pixar

Amy Poehler made an appearance to announce Inside Out 2 Disney/Pixar

We got an early look at new movie Elemental, which comes out in the summer of 2023. It follows Ember, who's made of fire, and Wake, who consists of water, as they grow close in a city where people are defined by their elemental makeup.

A first look at new movie Elio, which follows a bookish kid as he makes first contact with aliens. He's brought to their world and becomes Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe. It's scheduled for release in spring 2024.

Win or Lose, an animated series coming to Disney Plus in fall 2023, follows a co-ed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode takes place that week, jumping to the perspective of a main character.

20th Century Studios

Director James Cameron called in to the event from New Zealand to discuss Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney and Marvel video games

Skydance/Marvel Games

The Disney & Marvel Game Showcase saw a bunch of reveals:

Nintendo Switch co-op platformer Disney Illusion Island, which lets you play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy and is coming in 2023.

Puzzle mystery game Tron: Identity, out in 2023.

Gargoyles Remastered, an updated version of the classic '90s platformer. The release date is unclear.

An untitled World War II-set game

AR mobile game Marvel World of Heroes

We also got first looks at mobile MMO shooter Avatar: Reckoning (which is coming soon) and tactical squad-based action game Aliens: Dark Descent (coming to consoles and PC next year). Marvel's Midnight Suns was delayed to Dec. 2, and prequel shorts will build up the narrative when they start hitting YouTube on Oct. 31.