Crunchyroll Reveals 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' North American Release Date

After teasing a summer debut for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Crunchyroll announced the official release date for North American moviegoers: Aug. 19. The anime movie will arrive in more than 2,000 theaters across the US and Canada, as well as locations in United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia and Vietnam.

The second feature film in the massive 38-year-old Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero picks up with the once-defeated Red Ribbon Army. The group unleashes two androids -- Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 -- who have dubbed themselves "Super Heroes." With Gohan and Piccolo as their main targets, the villains aim to carry out the Red Ribbon Army's mission. The highly anticipated movie has been in development by Toei Animation since 2018.

OG manga creator Akira Toriyama wrote the screenplay and designed the character art, and fans can look forward to seeing Vegeta, Krillin, Trunks, Bulma and other famous Dragon Ball faces in the film. Viewers can choose between an English dub or subtitled version as both will be available upon release. Japanese voice actors include Masako Nozawa (Goku, Gohan and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma) and Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta). Cast members for the English dub include Kyle Hebert (Gohan) Sean Schemmel (Goku), Christopher Sabat (Piccolo, Vegeta), Aleks Le (Gamma 1), Zeno Robinson (Gamma 2) and Charles Martinet (Magenta).

Tickets for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available for presale beginning July 22.