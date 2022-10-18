'Creed 3' Trailer: See Michael B. Jordan Fight Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring in a new trailer, released Tuesday, for the third Creed movie. In the preview, Jordan's Adonis Creed faces a new opponent played by Jonathan Majors.

The sports drama -- the ninth entry in the Rocky film franchise -- is scheduled to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. It marks Jordan's feature film directorial debut.

In the Creed movies, Adonis is the son of boxer Apollo Creed, a rival and friend of Rocky Balboa in the original films. While he appeared in 2015's Creed and 2018's Creed 2, Sylvester Stallone won't reprise his iconic role as Balboa in Creed 3. However, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are back in their Creed roles.

Majors is stepping out as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives in theaters right before Creed 3, on Feb. 17, 2023. He previously appeared as alternate timeline version of Kang in 2021 Disney Plus series Loki.

His Creed 3 director and co-star Jordan previously appeared in the MCU, playing villainous Erik Killmonger in 2018's Black Panther.

The first Creed film has a score of 82 on Metacritic. The sequel also won over critics, sitting at a score of 66.