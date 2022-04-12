Cinematic Savings: Mix and Match Three 4K Films for Just $15

New Line Cinema/Screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET

There are definitely benefits to streaming services cycling their libraries every month, but it also means that you can't count on them to always have your favorite movies available. If there are films that you know you're going to watch time and time again, buying your own copy is the only way to be sure you'll always have access. And right now, FanFlix is having a massive sale on 4K digital editions where you can get any three for just $15 total. And because they're digital editions, you'll be able to watch them whenever, wherever.

Getting these movies at a discount couldn't be easier. All you need to do is add your three picks to your cart, and the price will automatically revert to $15. Then, you'll get an email with your access codes, which you can redeem at select providers. Most movies will be redeemed at Movies Anywhere, which allows you to organize your collection, stream on your phone, laptop or tablet and even download your movies for offline watching.

There are tons of great flicks to choose from, too. For fantasy lovers, you can grab the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy (both standard and extended editions for the hard-core fans) in stunning 4K for just $15 total. That's over $40 less than the 4K editions sell for at . There's tons of remastered classics, too. From A Clockwork Orange to Full Metal Jacket, and even a 4K edition of Citizen Kane, cinephiles will find plenty to get excited about. And there's lots of recent blockbusters available to help keep you entertained no matter where you go, including hits like It, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight.