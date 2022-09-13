Catch a Trailer for 'The Playlist,' a Netflix Drama About Spotify

A new trailer is out for Netflix's The Playlist, a fictional drama series about Spotify. The six-episode series, which hits the streaming service on Oct. 13, deals with "the Swedish start-up that shook the entire music industry and evolved into becoming one of the world's leading music services," according to Netflix.

Here's the minute-long trailer, which incorporates Flo Rida's song Good Feeling. Snippets of voices express disapproval, calling something impossible and saying music can't be free.

Swedish actor Edvin Endre is playing young tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek (we know him as Spotify's co-founder and CEO). The series also stars Ulf Stenberg as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson, Joel Lützow as Andreas Ehn, Christian Hillborg as Martin Lorentzon and Janice Kamya Kavander as Bobbie T.