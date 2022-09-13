iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

Catch a Trailer for 'The Playlist,' a Netflix Drama About Spotify

The Swedish series hits Netflix in October.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Actor Ulf Stenberg sits at a desk in a trailer for The Playlist on Netflix
Ulf Stenberg stars in The Playlist.
Netflix

A new trailer is out for Netflix's The Playlist, a fictional drama series about Spotify. The six-episode series, which hits the streaming service on Oct. 13, deals with "the Swedish start-up that shook the entire music industry and evolved into becoming one of the world's leading music services," according to Netflix.

Here's the minute-long trailer, which incorporates Flo Rida's song Good Feeling. Snippets of voices express disapproval, calling something impossible and saying music can't be free.

Swedish actor Edvin Endre is playing young tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek (we know him as Spotify's co-founder and CEO). The series also stars Ulf Stenberg as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson, Joel Lützow as Andreas Ehn, Christian Hillborg as Martin Lorentzon and Janice Kamya Kavander as Bobbie T. 

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos